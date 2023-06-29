The process that has been used to determine drought declarations in Queensland will be reviewed with recommendations made on options to improve the process.
The review was pledged as part of the Queensland government's drought reforms announced in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19 after consultation with industry groups.
The review will be conducted by former AgForce CEO Charles Burke, with recommendations to be made to Agriculture Minister Mark Furner later this year.
The previous drought programs review - co-chaired by Mr Burke and former Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Ruth Wade - recommended a review of the Local Drought Committee (LDC) system supporting drought declaration and revocation decisions to incorporate more objective science-based data on drought declarations.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said with less than 10 per cent of Queensland now drought-declared, this was the right time to take this next step in the reform process.
"The review of Local Drought Committees, how drought declarations are made and how they can best support our agricultural industries is an important step in making sure support for farmers to prepare for and manage drought is modern and fit-for-purpose," Mr Furner said.
LDCs were established in 1982 to support decisions on Queensland's drought situation, with local committees generally meeting at the end of each wet season to make recommendations to the minister on whether an area should be drought-declared.
The LDC system was designed to support the payment of freight subsidies to drought-affected primary producers under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.
However, the new Queensland Drought programs, such as drought preparedness grants and drought ready and recovery loans, do not rely on a drought declaration.
While DRAS subsidies are being phased out and won't apply to future drought declarations, other programs such as water licence waivers and electricity charge relief may still be available in future droughts. These assistance measures currently rely on declarations.
Mr Burke's review will assess and provide analysis on current arrangements for LDCs and whether they are appropriate; provide alternative policy options for future drought declarations or alternative triggers; and advise on the purposes of future drought declarations and their nature.
The review process will include a targeted consultation process with stakeholders including with the existing members of LDCs.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.