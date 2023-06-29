Hundreds are on waiting lists for accommodation and functions centres have been fielding enquiries left, right, and centre - the countdown for Beef Week 2024 is on.
With the event less than 12 months away (May 5 - 11) Rockhampton businesses have already reported the huge economic benefits afforded to them every three years during that fateful week in May.
Accommodation providers, retail businesses, cafes, shops, bars, service stations, and grocery stores are all set to benefit as the beef industry descends on the central Queensland regional centre.
The total direct and incremental expenditure as a result of the 2021 event was $86 million, contributing to approximately 785 full time equivalent jobs in the region alone.
Director of Edge and Empire Hotels in Rockhampton and Beef Australia Vice Chair Grant Cassidy has been in the game long enough to have seen the benefits to the region grow exponentially.
"We've been in the accommodation businesses in Rocky for 21 years, so we've had a long association with accommodating attendees for Beef Australia events going way back to the early 2000's.
"It's been wonderful to watch how the event has grown and developed over the years and in 2021 it was great to see it as one of the largest events in the Southern Hemisphere," he said.
The demand for accommodation is undeniable, with Mr Cassidy's establishments completely booked out since the 2024 date was announced.
"We pretty well had everybody who came in 2021 want to re-book their rooms for '24 as they were checking out.
"At last count we probably had a few hundred people on a wait list that are desperate for accommodation," he said.
Due to such a large demand, the hotels have been able to secure non-refundable deposits, with final payments to be requested in early 2024.
Accommodation providers have operated under a premium pricing model, however Mr Cassidy said the aim was to accommodate existing clientele to strengthen relationships rather than running at an exponential premium.
Manager Matthew Fawcett of the Best Western Cattle City Motor Inn reported similar demand, with people booking up to two years in advance. His waiting list was capped at 15.
He said most attendees were booked in from Sunday May 5 until Saturday May 11 in 2024 and brought with them cattle trucks, utes, and other vehicles.
He said based on historical figures the onsite restaurant would be busy all week.
Great Western Hotel owner Michael Simpson said bookings had already started to come in for large corporate events and functions at his western-style pub.
He took over the business around 18 months ago so had not experienced Beef Week as owner, but was advised it had always brought in a lot of foot traffic to the business.
The business held two professional bull riding events at the end of Beef Week and was planning to do the same for the 2024 event. Mr Simpson said he was also interested in holding a music event and cattle sales but was still in the planning phase.
For Rocky retailers like Mavericks, Beef Week has always been an exciting time to be a western-wear vendor.
Although the store would not have a stall at the 2024 event due to staffing shortages, Manager Kerrie Hamilton said the shop would still provide enough foot traffic.
"Our business that week would usually probably be up by about 50 or 60 per cent," she said.
"People come in and they want to be dressed from head to toe in Western gear.
"They say they're going to Beef and they want to look the part and so it's fun decking them all out."
Ms Hamilton said hats were always the most popular accessory purchased by Beef Week attendees.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
