A two bedroom apartment in Toowoomba will now help rural families who require medical care away from home after a major public fundraiser last year.
Darling Downs ladies Felicity Burton and Belinda and Georgie Keats were inspired to make a difference after their close friends' children required intense medical care at very short notice.
They had a vision to provide accommodation for regional families that have to relocate to seek medical treatment away from home.
Last August, the trio launched the Common Ground Foundation and by November their inaugural Ride for a Roof rodeo event had raised more than $350,000.
Add that with the help of a generous supporter, who wishes to remain anonymous, and the foundation has recently locked away their first dwelling.
The apartment is located in Rangeville, Toowoomba and the foundation hopes to own the entire building (three apartments) to house those in need.
The CGF have been in discussion with the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation around facilitating the precinct to help connect the appropriate families with housing requests.
They have continued to receive support from sporting groups, families and small businesses and would welcome interest from the corporate sector to further develop their portfolio of accommodation.
The second Ride for a Roof fundraising event has been scheduled for November 30. Follow the Facebook page for further updates.
