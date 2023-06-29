Queensland Country Life
Chinchilla crop-dusting fatal crash caused by bird strike

By Newsroom
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
The wreckage of the air tractor AT-502B aircraft, located 32 kilometres north-east of Chinchilla airport, on September 19, 2022. Picture supplied by ATSB
A transport safety investigation into a fatal crop-dusting plane crash near Chinchilla, which claimed the life of a young pilot, was caused by a large bird strike.

