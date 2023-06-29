A transport safety investigation into a fatal crop-dusting plane crash near Chinchilla, which claimed the life of a young pilot, was caused by a large bird strike.
On September 19, 2022, 32-year-old Tom Grey, who was piloting the Air Tractor AT-502B, was fatally injured after the aircraft was struck by a large bird while flying about 8 feet above ground level.
Originally from Mungindi, Mr Grey was an experienced agriculture pilot who had recorded thousands of hours of flying time.
An Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation concluded a large bird struck the right Perspex windshield of an Air Tractor aircraft while conducting agricultural spraying near Chinchilla.
ATSB examination of the accident site indicated the aircraft flew a further 310 metres, or about five seconds after the birdstrike, before colliding with the ground.
At the request of the ATSB, the Australian Centre for Wildlife Genomics at the Australian Museum analysed biological specimens of the bird from the aircraft and accident site, identifying the species as an Ardeotis australis, commonly known as an Australian bustard or Plains turkey.
The Australian bustard is Australia's heaviest flying bird, with an average adult weight of 4.5 kilograms, with males weighing up to 8 kg. They are capable of flying but are mostly ground dwelling.
ATSB director of transport safety Kerri Hughes said the accident was the second fatal birdstrike in Australia last year, with the first being the in-flight break-up of a helicopter after striking a wedgetail eagle in July 2022.
Prior to 2022, there were no fatal accidents in Australia on record involving civil aircraft, where a birdstrike was confirmed as a contributing factor.
"While the vast majority of birdstrikes result in nil-to-minor damage to the aircraft, and nil-to-minor injuries to occupants, these two accidents highlight the ongoing hazard birdstrikes represent," Ms Hughes said.
"This second accident in particular highlights the ongoing hazards presented during low-level spraying operations."
The ATSB's final report notes recommended practices published by the Australian Aviation Wildlife Hazard Group on managing the risk of wildlife strikes.
"Practices include considering the likelihood of a wildlife strike and proximity of known wildlife characteristics such as their agility, speed, manoeuvrability, and their ability to avoid aircraft, as well as considerations such as the consequence of a potential strike," Ms Hughes said.
A Toowoomba Grammar School alumni, the young pilot's death prompted a wave of tributes on social media from across Queensland and NSW at the time of his death.
Smart Air Team, the aerial agricultural applications service company Tom operated for, acknowledged their devastation at the time of Mr Grey's unfortunate freak aircraft accident.
"Tommy had not been flying with us long, but was the kind of guy who felt like he had always been a part of the team," their tribute on social media read.
"That cheeky smile, quick wit, and positive outlook on life is what made him such a lovable bloke who was impossible not to like.
"Tommy lived a big life and packed a lot into his short years, more than most will living decades longer.
"The most remarkable thing is how many lives he touched, he was loved by so many - a testament to the kind of man he was."
The tribute also acknowledge the incredibly skills ag pilots require to pilot these types of aircraft.
"An ag pilot is a special type of person, they are incredibly skilful at their craft. Ag pilots choose this profession as they simply love their flying, Tommy was no exception," the tribute added.
"(Tom) loved what he did and was an excellent pilot and highly regarded in the industry. He will be dearly missed by all."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.