A "highly experienced pilot" has died in a helicopter accident, whilst mustering on a remote cattle station in the Northern Territory.
At approximately 12.20pm on Tuesday, Northern Territory Police Service received reports that a Robinson R22 helicopter had crashed near the Western Australia border at Limbunya Station, northeast of Buchanan in the Victoria River region.
"Yarralin and Kalkarindji Police arrived at the crash site and the 65-year-old male single occupant of the helicopter was confirmed deceased," a statement from NT police read.
NT Work Safe has been notified and report will be prepared for the coroner.
In a statement, released on Tuesday night from, Top End Mustering, the helicopter charter service company acknowledged the pilot had died whilst on a "routine mustering operation".
"It is with great sadness that Top End Mustering acknowledges the tragic helicopter accident that today took the life of a highly experienced pilot," the statement from Top End Mustering read.
"First and foremost, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the pilot involved, as well as our own team who are devastated by this loss.
"The safety of our employees and clients is always our highest priority and we are working closely with relevant authorities in their investigation process."
Top End Mustering said their main focus was understanding what has occurred and continuing to support the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot.
In recent years, the company's aerial fleet has grown to 13 Robinson 22s helicopters, providing agricultural aerial services for the Northern Territory and Kimberley region.
Limbunya Station 521,883 hectare (1.3 million acres) is part of Northern Territory aggregation with Marfield, 147,300ha (363,986 acre), covering a combined 669,183 hectares (1.65 million acres) and 50,000 cattle.
The aggregation was previously owned by NORTH Star Pastoral, but was recently acquired at a cost between $150-200 million by Brisbane headquartered AAM Investment Group in September 2022.
