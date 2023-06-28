Rockhampton Junior Beef Show held their Prime and Stud Cattle Junior Judging competitions on Wednesday, June 28.
For some of the participants, this may have been their first time on a microphone, but for others who had attended Junior Beef over the years - it was an easier feat.
During the Stud Judging all participants were able to put their thoughts forward and get up to have a go, but during the Prime Judging participants were able to speak based on whether they selected the predetermined correct order.
During an educational session held the day prior, June 27, participants were given a lesson in what to look for and how to give thoughts during judging.
READ ALSO:
"It's all about weighing in on the differences, so this animal might be good for these reasons, but another animal might be good for other reasons.
"Looking at the keynote differences teaches you to look at your own cattle and ultimately make you a better cattle breeder," she said.
All the points would be tallied up and final ribbons would be distributed on Thursday evening, June 29.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.