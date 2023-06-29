Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers make 300c, average 252c at Dalby

June 30 2023 - 9:00am
Dearer trend at Dalby
Cattle numbers at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively close to the previous week at 3235 head.

