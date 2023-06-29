Dearer trend at Dalby

Cattle numbers at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively close to the previous week at 3235 head.
All the usual buyers were in attendance and operating.
Most classes sold to a dearer trend. Yearling steers returning to the paddock and feed gained 10c to 15c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers improved the most to average over 30c/kg dearer. Yearling heifers to feed improved by 10c/kg.
Cows to processors were firm to a few cents better and PTIC lines were noticeably dearer.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 392c with a good sample at 355c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg also returning to the paddock made to 378c to average 347c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 340c and made to 350c/kg. Heavy weight yearling was to feed made to 344c to average 332c/kg.
A large selection of light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 300c to average 252c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 239c to 269c and made to 296c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed also made to 296c to average 270c/kg.
A few bullocks made to 285c to average 275c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers averaged 172c/kg. A large sample of PTIC cows returned to the paddock and made to 244c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows to processors averaged 194c and made to 199c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 227c to average 216c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 290c/kg. A good number of cows and calves made to $1,580/unit.
