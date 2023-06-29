Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers make 358c/$781 at Gracemere

June 29 2023 - 10:00am
Strong buying panel at Gracemere
CQLX combined agents saw a stronger yarding this week of 1457 head which consisted of 710 steers, 534 heifers, 154 cows, 16 bulls and 44 cows and calves.

