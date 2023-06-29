Strong buying panel at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a stronger yarding this week of 1457 head which consisted of 710 steers, 534 heifers, 154 cows, 16 bulls and 44 cows and calves.
Agents were greeted by all meatworks and a strong panel of buyers.
This week saw quality lines of cattle from Morinish, Yaamba, Wooderson, Biloela, Duaringa, Clermont, Calliope, Gracemere, Ogmore and all other local areas throughout CQ.
JF and CA Ellrott, Morinish, sold a run of Braford steers to average 278c/kg weighing 504kg to return $1404/hd.
C and B Ellrott, Morinish, sold Braford steers for 283c weighing 494kg to return $1400/hd.
I and K Nicholas, Garnant, sold Brahman steers for 256c weighing 366kg to return $938/hd.
Rowlands family, Comet, sold Charbray steers 296c weighing 343kg to return $1015/hd.
E and M Jones, Dalma, sold Charbray steers for 306c weighing 323kg to return $990/hd.
AC Ferris, Ogmore, sold Simbrah steers for 312c weighing 302kg to return $943/hd.
RC and CC Ferris, sold Brahman steers for 266c weighing 275kg to return $733/hd.
Darnelle Grazing, Ridgelands, sold Charbray weaner steers for 324c weighing 270kg to return $877/hd.
JL Draper and RO Smith, sold EU Brangus steers for 354c weighing 233kg to return $826/hd.
Yemeappo Pastoral, Yaamba, sold Brangus steers for 358c weighing 218kg to return $781/hd.
Baroona Cattle Co, Biloela, sold Red Brahman Cows for 211c weighing 625kg to return $1320/hd.
PPR Pastoral Co, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 292c weighing 388kg to return $1134/hd.
Yemeappo Pastoral sold Brangus heifers for 256c weighing 377kg to return $967/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold Angus cross and Droughtmaster heifers for 294c weighing 372kg to return $1094/hd.
PPR Pastoral Co, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 308c weighing 354kg to return $1095/hd.
K and G Achay, Raglan, sold Brangus heifers for 262c weighing 351kg to return $922/hd.
Darnelle Grazing, Ridgelands, sold Charbray weaner heifers for 264c weighing 267kg to return $706/hd.
Rowlands family, Comet, sold Charbray heifers for 280c weighing 262kg to return $734/hd.
The Dowley family, Wooderson, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1750/unit.
