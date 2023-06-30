It was a Speckle Park cow who shone above the 67 entries at the Woodford show last weekend, catching the eye of judges Stephanie Laycock Toogoolawah, and, Leonie Nicholls Blackbutt.
Droughtmaster ring
Junior champion bull: Rangeview Eaton, Ruth Campbell, Traveston. Reserve: Michicki Royal Prince, Michicki Droughtmasters, Curra, exhibited by Edge Fitting Service.
Senior and grand bull: Thommo Saloon, Thommo Droughtmasters, Gympie, exhibited by Edge Fitting service. Res: Nidethana Nigel, Nindethana pastoral, Samford, exhibited by TLC fitting service.
Junior female: Farogan Valley Razzle Dazzle, Farogan Valley Droughtmasters, Mary Valley, exhibited by Dale McVicar and Katherine Rose. Res: Nindethana Ophelia, Nindethana Pastoral, Samford, exhibited by TLC Fitting service
Senior and grand female: Amavale Alison, Amavale Droughtmasters, Cushnie, Dale McVicar and Katherine Rose.
Betty Baker Memorial Trophy for supreme Droughtmaster exhibit: Amavale Alison, Dale McVicar and Katherine Rose.
Tropical ring
Junior champion bull: Ego Red Elvis 0877 (Brahman), Cedar Lane & Ego Brahmans, Gympie, exhibited by Edge Fitting Service.
Senior and grand bull: Thommo Saloon (Droughtmaster), Thommo Droughtmasters, Gympie, exhibited by Edge Fitting service.
Junior and grand female: Byee Miss Lillibet (Brahman), Gwen Riddell, Byee Bos Indicus. Res: Cedar Lane Miss Phenom Suva 89l (Brahman), Cedar Lane & Ego Brahmans, Gympie, exhibited by Edge Fitting Service.
Senior female: Jacaranda Azalea (Brangus), Halle Madeley, Jacaranda Brangus Stud, Conondale.
British ring
Junior and grand bull: Dakabin Titanium (Square Meater), Dakabin SHS. Res: Bowenfels Reality (Angus), Glenrae Pastoral, Johnstown,exhibited by TLC Fitting service.
Senior bull: Dakabin Rodger (Square Meater), exhibited by Dakabin SHS.
Junior female: AKM Sage S2 (Red Angus), Amelia Martin. Res: Palmview TMN Tones (Red Angus), Amelia Martin.
Senior and grand female: Aleon Lady Emily (Speckle Park), Noela Augustine, Mundubbera, exhibited by TLC Fitting Service. Res: Dakabin Princess Jingles (Square Meater), exhibited by Dakabin SHS.
European ring
Junior and grand champion bull: Louanneley Tigger (Gelbvieh), Thompson Family, Conondale.
Small Breed ring
Junior bull: Dakabin Tarik (Australian Lowline), Dakabin SHS.
Senior and grand bull: Mason Farm Red Alert (Australian Heritage Angus), Tracey Krahenbring, Mason Farm Australian Heritage Angus, East Greenmount, exhibited by TLC Fitting Service. Res: Dakabin Steven (Australian Lowline), Dakabin SHS.
Junior and grand female: Dakabin Topaz (Australian Lowline), Dakabin SHS. Res: Dakabin Trinity (Australian Lowline), Dakabin SHS.
Interbreed supreme bull: Thommo Saloon (Droughtmaster), Thommo Droughtmasters, Gympie.
Interbreed supreme female and supreme exhibit of show: Aleon Lady Emily (Speckle Park), Noela Augustine, Mundubbera, exhibited by TLC Fitting Service.
Grand champion Led Steer/Heifer: Snoopy, Jason and Megan Livingstone
Local stud Jay Tees Charolais topped the competition at the Mudgeeraba show last weekend, making an impression on judge Grame Hopf, Uki.
Tropical ring
Junior and grand champion bull: Lake Moogerah Impact (Droughtmaster), Emmaus College, Jimboomba.
Junior and grand female: Lake Moogerah Idaho (Droughtmaster), Emmaus College, Jimboomba. Res: Lake Moogerah Impression (Droughtmaster), Emmaus College, Jimboomba.
European ring
Junior bull: Jay Tees Popcorn's Uvite (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara. Res: Jay Tees Popcorn's Tutankhamon (Charolais). Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara.
Senior and grand bull: Jay Tees Popcorn's Scruples (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara.
Junior and grand female: Jay Tees Popcorn's Tasteful (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara. Res: Jay Tees Popcorn's Traffic Stopper (Charolais).
Senior female: Jay Tees Popcorn's Sensitive (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara. Res: Jay Tees Popcorn's Shampers (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara.
Supreme exhibit of show: Jay Tees Popcorn's Tasteful (Charolais), Judy Turner, Jay Tees Charolais, Carrara.
The students from Dakabin High School impressed judge David Harch, Darnarla Brahmans, Wondai, along with associate judge, Beau Magann, with their team at the Caboolture show on June 11.
Grand champion British bull: Dakabin Titanium (Square Meater), Dakabin State High School. Grand champion British female: Dakabin Jingles (Square Meater), Dakabin State High School.
Grand champion small breeds bull: Dakabin Stanely (Lowline), Dakabin High School. Grand champion small breeds female: Dakabin Tamika (Lowline), Dakabin High School.
Grand champion European bull: Louanneley Tigger (Gelbvieh), Thompson Family, Conondale. Grand champion European female: Louanneley Ruth (Gelbvieh), Thompson Family, Conondale.
Grand champion Tropical bull: Alexander Park Stanley (Charbray), Alexander Park Charbrays, Bellmere. Grand champion Tropical female: Alexander Park QT (Charbray), Alexander Park Charbrays, Bellmere.
Supreme bull exhibit of the show: Dakabin Steven. Supeme female exhibit of the show: Dakabin Jingles.
Milk tooth led steer 400kg and under: Peaches, Emily Shepherdson and Zane Austin. Reserve: Kym K, Emily Shepherdson and Zane Austin.
