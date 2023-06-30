Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Around the ring: Woodford, Mudgeeraba and Caboolture shows

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme exhibit of the Woodford show, Aleon Lady Emily, owned by Noela Augustine, Mundubbera, exhibited by TLC Fitting Service. Picture: Supplied
Supreme exhibit of the Woodford show, Aleon Lady Emily, owned by Noela Augustine, Mundubbera, exhibited by TLC Fitting Service. Picture: Supplied

Speckle Park cow wows at Woodford

It was a Speckle Park cow who shone above the 67 entries at the Woodford show last weekend, catching the eye of judges Stephanie Laycock Toogoolawah, and, Leonie Nicholls Blackbutt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.