Central Queensland broadacre growers were treated to a new Australian manufactured product developed for the control of mice at this year's Ag-Grow Emerald field days.
Granular Products introduced this year's attendees to their newly released GP Mousemaster 25, to their existing pellet product range.
Farmers estimate the 2022 mouse plague caused millions of dollars worth of damage to crops and infrastructure.
The GP Mousemaster 25 zinc phosphide mouse control pellets are desribed as being a high quality durable pelletised bait used for controlling large infestations of mice in agricultural situations.
Granular Products national sales manager, Andrew Simmons, said they received a lot of excellent enquiries for their product at Ag-Grow.
"GP Mousemaster is a low-rate effective mouse control that is manufactured for Broadacre farming," Mr Simmons said.
"Mouse control pellets are a great fit to our existing product range, especially as we have a fleet of experienced aerial operators who can work with farmers to get baits on the ground quickly when they most need it.
"We have had excellent enquiry for the product at Ag-Grow as farmers and producers are starting to see mouse activity in their paddocks."
When the bait is consumed by the mice, toxic phoshine gas is released in the stomach, resulting in a quick death.
According GP, mice die after ingestion of as little as one pellet of treated grain, therefore, a low application rate is required.
The mice tend to die underground and any surface deaths are cleared by scavengers, which low secondary poisoning risk to non-target species.
Farmers ares told they should not harvest any crops or allow livestock to graze baited areas for 14 days after application.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
