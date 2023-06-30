Queensland Country Life

New cameras in western Queensland link up with health professionals

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 1 2023 - 7:00am
The ceiling cameras in remote Western Queensland primary health centres can link up with health professionals in Brisbane and also the RFDS. Supplied: QLD Health.
A new program aimed at connecting remote health facilities across Western Queensland with specialist emergency clinical support via telehealth is now ready, with the final locations in the Central West Hospital and Health Service joining the system.

PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

