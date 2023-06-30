A new program aimed at connecting remote health facilities across Western Queensland with specialist emergency clinical support via telehealth is now ready, with the final locations in the Central West Hospital and Health Service joining the system.
Ceiling cameras - colloquially known as "eyes in the sky'' have been installed over the course of the past three years in the resuscitation or treatment rooms of remote Western Queensland primary health centres.
The five newly equipped locations within the Central West Hospital and Health Service are Muttaburra, Jericho, Isisford, Tambo, and Jundah.
The Central West Hospital and Health Service collaborated with eHealth Queensland to carry out the "eyes in the sky" program throughout the region.
The cameras are a direct visual link between remote facilities across Western Queensland and healthcare professionals at Retrieval Services Queensland Telehealth (RSQT) in Brisbane, as well as Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) clinicians.
The installation of "eyes in the sky" across Central West and South West hospital and health services now means that every primary health centre, hospital, and multipurpose health service in Western Queensland is now directly connected with RSQT and the RFDS.
Queensland Health Rural and Remote Chief Information Officer Ms Helen Murray said as a clinician herself she can appreciate the enormous benefit of remote clinicians having specialist support right there in the room.
"Through the aid of the ceiling cameras and other telehealth links, RSQT and RFDS clinicians are able to deliver immediate support and guidance to remote clinical staff, assisting them in managing and stabilising patients before arranging transportation for ongoing care," she said.
"In emergency situations, time is of the essence and immediate access to specialist support and advice can save lives and provide the best possible outcome for our patients.
"It's a great sense of comfort for many sole practitioners in remote areas to have access to technology."
