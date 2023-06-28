Queensland Country Life
Kindee Pastoral Co turns off 700 weaners at Roma sale

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Chicko Shaw, Casey Schmidt, James Murray, Raymond Schmidt, Stuart Murray, Sally Holford and Andrew Murray from Kindee Pastoral.
Chicko Shaw, Casey Schmidt, James Murray, Raymond Schmidt, Stuart Murray, Sally Holford and Andrew Murray from Kindee Pastoral.

Like clockwork, vendor Kindee Pastoral Company was back in Roma on Tuesday for their 44th year, selling 700 top quality Angus/Santa/Charolais weaners, mostly into northern NSW oats country.

