Kindee Pastoral Co turns off 700 weaners at Roma sale

Like clockwork, vendor Kindee Pastoral Company was back in Roma on Tuesday for their 44th year, selling 700 top quality Angus/Santa/Charolais weaners, mostly into northern NSW oats country.
Bred on Cowangah, Taroom, and Muya, Injune, their steers averaged 360c/kg for a top of 368c/kg, while their heifers averaged 270c/kg topping at 278c/kg. Cull cows sold to 218c/kg to average 200c/kg.
That's compared to 2022, when they achieved 625c/kg, and 2021, when they saw 810c/kg.
Kindee principal Andrew Murray said the prices were expected.
"Both properties, like everywhere, are feeling the effects of dry times," Mr Murray said.
"This is a reflection of the market with lower prices being achieved and the national herd rebuilding back to previous levels."
This year they sold 300 weaners privately on-farm and split the remainder over two sale weeks, selling 400 at Roma on June 20 and 700 this week via Watkins and Co.
"I sold some last week and was hoping to get another 10 or 15c this week. I felt that the market was better this week because there's rain forecast," Mr Murray said.
Mr Murray said most of their cattle were bought by backgrounders and feedlotters from northern NSW, but there was also interest from southern areas.
"Buyers were repeat people and we had one fellow from Victoria that was new, which is always nice to see. They're chasing a few cattle down there," he said.
Mr Murray said they had been consistently turning off 1400 to 1500 weaners a year, usually choosing the last week of June to sell in Roma.
"We've been doing this consistently, which is a hallmark of Kindee's ability to not overstock the country and deliver through fire, flood and drought the last 44 years in Roma," he said.
"There are a lot of times when people can't get cattle in, so from a supply point of view, those people that want to buy cattle to go to the abattoir, they know that we'll always put 1000-plus head in the Roma yards. They can rely on that."
A total of 8330 head of cattle were consigned on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 392c/kg and averaged 375c/kg, while weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 404c/kg and averaged 347c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 378c/kg and averaged 329c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 406c/kg and averaged 330c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 366c/kg and averaged 290c/kg.
Derbyshire Downs Past Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 406c/kg, reaching a top of $1509 to average $1309.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 298c/kg and averaged 272c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 296c/kg and averaged 249c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 290c/kg, averaging 221c/kg.
Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 293c/kg, averaging 237c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 278c/kg, averaging 248c/kg.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 182c/kg and averaged 158c/kg.
Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 211c/kg, averaging 184c/kg.
Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 235c/kg, averaging 211c/kg.
Cows over 600kg topped at 230c/kg, averaging 218c/kg.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
