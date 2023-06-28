Qld ag tech companies dominate inaugural national awards

Queensland ag tech companies have swept the inaugural Australian Agritech Awards, winning four out of 10 titles at the gala event in Sydney recently.
DataFarming took home two awards, crowned Agritech StartUp of the Year and Best in Broadacre, while Cibo Labs was named Best Early Stage, and RapidAIM won Best Founder.
Presented by the Australian Agritech Association, the awards acknowledge innovators in the agritech sector for their contributions to the adoption of on-farm and agri-food supply chain technology.
DataFarming managing director Tim Neale, Toowoomba, said he was shocked to win on the night.
"There were some other big contenders there, so I didn't think we'd have any hope in the overall category," Mr Neale said.
"It's fantastic to receive and very humbling."
Mr Neale said the ag tech space had matured but there was plenty of growth to come.
"There's certainly maturity coming in the market now, but we're not even at the tip of the digital iceberg," he said.
"A lot of the noise and the fluffy stuff on the side sort of disappeared, and it's now real people getting on with the job."
Established in 2017, DataFarming is a precision ag company known for tools such as the cloud-based platform, the Digital Agronomist.
The first tool to be released was a crop monitoring tool that provides free global access to 10 million satellite maps with NDVI. The Digital Agronomist now features several pay-per-use premium tools as well.
Mr Neale credits their success with delivering easy to use technology that delivered value to growers.
"Being sophisticated doesn't mean your product's going to work," he said.
"We've kept things simple and are delivering value and that's why we've got such a big uptake on over 35,000 farms on our platform in six years - 85pc of which is in Australia."
AusAgritech Association president Andrew Coppin said these events were critical to increase engagement with the community and gave much needed recognition to those in the sector for their exceptional efforts.
"While Australia is a world leader in some areas of agritech, there is very real potential for it to become a $40 billion per annum contributor to the economy if it is well supported by good policy, collaboration and investment," Mr Coppin said.
AusAgritech hosts these events with the support of the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
DAFF policy deputy secretary Rosemary Deininger said agritech was the cornerstone to transforming the way we supported industry growth through increased productivity, and market access and diversification.
"Australia has a strong reputation as a leader in sustainable farming but we need to maintain this advantage to remain a viable competitor and continue our growth towards a $100 billion industry by 2030," Ms Deininger said.
"Our innovative farmers, scientists and researchers are driving advancements in bioscience and farming techniques getting us closer to achieving this goal - the agritech sector deserves to be recognised for its contribution to these ongoing efforts."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.