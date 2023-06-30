The agriculture industry presents many opportunities for diverse careers, even for those who didn't grow up on the land.
That's the message CQUniversity lecturer and researcher Dr Jaime Manning from wants people to hear loud and clear.
"It doesn't matter what your background is, there is always opportunity for you in agriculture," she said.
Although Dr Manning didn't grow up on property, her degree connected her with industry leaders who inspired her to look at innovations happening in ag and path her own way in the field.
Dr Manning found her role within the sector after studying a Bachelor of Animal and Veterinary Bioscience and coming to the realisation a career in research was possible.
"I liked researching animal behaviour, but was also really interested in the tech aspect and how we can use tech and innovation to solve issues.
"Before I realised research was a career path and there was a job in that, agriculture wasn't really front of mind for me," she said.
Dr Manning's current research looks at how technology can be incorporated on farm to improve the level of monitoring and welfare of livestock.
As a lecturer she focuses on improving the digital capability of the current and next generation workforce.
"Ag is changing and there are going to be a variety of new and different roles and innovation, so we're going to need a cohort of people who are really strong in their digital capabilities and skills," she said.
"There is a place for everyone in this very diverse and encouraging sector," she said.
This year Dr Manning has taken her career journey further by electing to be a part of the National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.
She attended the introductory retreat in Canberra from June 20- 22.
The program, now in its sixth year, aims to recognise and develop female future leaders in the agriculture industry.
Building on her message around the diverse roles available in ag, Dr Manning said a key takeaway of the program was the fact there were other women like her who didn't necessarily grow up in ag but were still making waves in the industry.
"Whatever your strengths or interests are there are so many different types of roles in ag - both in the country and the city," she said.
Another key message was that agriculture offered diverse opportunities for leadership.
"Regardless of what your job title is, or what your job description is, everyone in agriculture has a role to play in leadership.
"You don't have to be in a formal position to be a leader and make meaningful change," she said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
