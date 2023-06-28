Queensland Country Life
Pig numbers 'explode' after drier than average summer in Goondiwindi region

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 29 2023 - 6:00am
James and Tom Lahey, Wyaga, have seen a varied season around parts of the Goondiwindi region, with the increasing number of feral pests a problem for many producers. Picture: Clare Adcock
James and Tom Lahey, Wyaga, have seen a varied season around parts of the Goondiwindi region, with the increasing number of feral pests a problem for many producers. Picture: Clare Adcock

Many producers have seen record pest numbers in recent months following the first dry summer in a number of years, culminating in what chopper pilot James Lahey described as "the perfect storm."

