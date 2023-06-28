The 2023 Sire Shootout has kicked off with the winner of classes one and two crowned.
You can watch Colin Rex and Diana Wood judge the British and European Bulls in the video at the top of this story.
Meanwhile, night one saw the Bos Indicus/Tropically Adapted Bulls on display with a Queensland bull taking out the top spot.
RESULTS
1st - Barronessa Munster S19 - Barronessa Farming, Atherton, QLD.
2nd - Chadwick Downs Celebrity Q126 - Chadwick Downs Cattle Co, Coonabarabran, NSW.
3rd - Beacon Grothe - Casey & Roslyn Hay, QLD.
4th - Farogan Valley Quizzmaster - Nick and Sarah Hughes, Upper Kandanga, QLD.
5th - Barronessa Arrow S20 - Barronessa Farming, Atherton, QLD.
Watch all the action for Wednesday night's competition in the livestream at the top of this story.
In total, 54 bulls will compete for the top spot in this year's Sire Shootout competition and you can watch all the action right here through our livestreams.
The supreme champion will be announced after the interbreed judging, which will air at 7pm on Thursday, June 29.
You can also have your say in the Sire Shootout viewer's choice. To take a look at the 54 bulls and place your vote, click here.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
