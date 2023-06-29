The winners of classes one and two of the 2023 Sire Shootout have been crowned but now it is time for the final night.
The supreme champion will be announced after the interbreed judging, which will air at 7pm on Thursday, June 29.
In total, 54 bulls are competing for the top spot in this year's Sire Shootout competition.
You can watch the final night of action in the video at the top of this story or you can re-watch nights one and two below.
You can also have your say in the Sire Shootout viewer's choice. To take a look at the 54 bulls and place your vote, click here. Voting closes at 7pm on Thursday, June 29.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
