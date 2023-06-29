Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Watch

2023 Sire Shootout livestream video: watch the competitions live

June 29 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winners of classes one and two of the 2023 Sire Shootout have been crowned but now it is time for the final night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.