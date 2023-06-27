The 2023 Sire Shootout is here.
A stellar field of 54 bulls will compete for the top spot in this year's Sire Shootout competition and you can watch all the action right here through out livestreams.
Judging will kick off on Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm, with the Bos Indicus and Tropically Adapted bulls, followed by the British and European bulls at 7pm on Wednesday, June 28.
The supreme champion will be announced after the interbreed judging, which will air at 7pm Thursday, June 29.
You can also have your say in the Sire Shootout viewer's choice. To take a look at the 54 bulls and place your vote, click here.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
