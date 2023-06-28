As part of the Queensland rural workers accommodation initiative, primary producers are being encouraged to apply for loans to fund new workers accommodation.
From 1 July 2023, a new round of funding of up to $120 million will be available for eligible rural worker accommodation projects.
Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) Regional Area Manager Brian Coe said providing accommodation for workers could give farm businesses a competitive edge with Australia's low unemployment rate and rural housing shortage.
"The challenge of finding good workers in our tight labour market is compounded by the lack of rural rentals to house them," he said.
"If growers have their own workers' accommodation, it means they'll have less reliance on a changing housing market to secure their workforce and they can mitigate a risk to their farm business.
"Offering accommodation can also sweeten the deal for prospective employees, increasing growers' chances of attracting and retaining the best possible workers to help grow top-quality produce, while they save costs on employee training in the long-run."
Temporary changes to the planning regulation came into effect on 16 December 2022 for a three-year period until 9 December 2025 to allow an exemption for small scale rural workers' accommodation (less than 20 workers) to proceed without a material change of use development approval, when meeting certain criteria.
The loans are part of the state government's sustainability loans program and are capped at 1.3 million dollars with terms of up to 20 years available.
Gary Spotswood is the owner of Mt Alma Organics south of Ayr, where he farms sugar cane, beef, fruit and vegetables and he is just a few weeks away from opening his second workers accommodation building.
"We applied for a sustainability loan through QRIDA for the accommodation but also for shed extensions and some machinery upgrades," Mr Spotswood said.
"In the end we should have enough accommodation for 12 people."
Mr Spotswoord said due to the expansion of his farm he needed to put in extra accommodation
"We have always housed our staff on the farm, it started with 4 staff, then to 6 and then 9 and 11 last year," he said.
"It feels like a more natural environment for my seasonal workers to live on farm rather than a share house in town.
"For the seasonal workers we provide accommodation, as a business we are the ones who are fighting to try and find a share house for our workers," he said.
"It's just a simpler process to do it ourselves instead of trying to find a rental property."
Mr Spotswood also said that having his staff on site actually reduced his biosecurity concerns
"Biosecurity wise it's a better situation if they live on farm because they very rarely visit other farms, and when they go into town it's just to go shopping," he said.
"It worked for us in Covid because we could isolate our staff and none of them got Covid."
Having his employees on site has given Mr Spotswood's staff a sense of friends and family.
"It feels more homely to them rather than living in a city," he said.
"We have a few backpackers who drive from town everyday which is about 25 kilometres away, they live in a share house and they commute everyday.
"The ones that live on the farm prefer It, it feels more homely to them rather than living in a city and commuting."
