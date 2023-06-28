Queensland Country Life

New sustainability loans are available from July 1.

PB
By Phil Brandel
June 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Spotswood of Mt Alma Organics south of Ayr, is just a few weeks away from opening his second workers accommodation building. Supplied; Gary Spotswood.
Gary Spotswood of Mt Alma Organics south of Ayr, is just a few weeks away from opening his second workers accommodation building. Supplied; Gary Spotswood.

As part of the Queensland rural workers accommodation initiative, primary producers are being encouraged to apply for loans to fund new workers accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.