Goondiwindi region sees varied season off the back of dry summer

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 30 2023 - 6:30am
Brothers Tom and James Lahey, Wyaga, have seen a varied season across the Goondiwindi region. Picture: Clare Adcock
For producers in the Goondiwindi region, the start of 2023 has been a stark contrast to the record rainfall and flooding of last spring.

