Weaner steers 384c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1022 cattle at their fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where cattle sold to a fully firm to slightly dearer market for quality.
Charbray cross steers from Schwinkel Pty Ltd, Sexton, topped at 340c/kg ($1479 and $1355). Quality Charbray weaner steers from the Hobi family, Marodian West, Brooweena, sold for 384c to return $1062 and $917.
Santa cross steers from L and S Finney, Manumbar, made 358c to return $950 and $861. Quality F1 Charbray steers from T1Y Pty Ltd, Woolooga, made 366c ($832 and $821).
Generally better-quality weaner steers sold from 310c to 360c with the next run selling from 260c to 295c.
Feeder heifers were limited in supply and quality selling from 252c to 268c.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from D Banks, Woolooga, made 252c ($637). Quality charbray heifers from T1Y Pty Ltd made 240c.
Overall weaner heifers sold from 195c to 232c.
Cows and calves topped at $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.