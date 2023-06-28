Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers make 384c/$1062 at Gympie

June 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers 384c at Gympie
Weaner steers 384c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1022 cattle at their fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where cattle sold to a fully firm to slightly dearer market for quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.