Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Lisa Hewitt named as Elders' new Queensland/NT boss

June 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Hewitt has been named as the new general manager of Elders' Queensland and Northern Territory business. Picture supplied
Lisa Hewitt has been named as the new general manager of Elders' Queensland and Northern Territory business. Picture supplied

Agribusiness executive Lisa Hewitt has been named as the new Elders's new general manager of the agency's Queensland and Northern Territory business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.