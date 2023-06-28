Shepherdson and Boyd reported a quality yarding of 3820 head of weaners for their annual June weaner sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.
The market remained fully firm to slightly dearer for the quality runs of weaners over 200kg, while lesser quality lines and light weight weaners remained easier.
Bernie Duncombe, Manumbar, sold quality pens of Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1210 and $1100/hd.
D and F Williamson, Linville, sold their usual top-quality run of Charolais weaner steers with pens selling for $1180, $1000 and $950/hd.
The O'Brien family, Gayndah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1000/hd. G McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1000/hd.
Tammye Conroy, Bryden, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1120/hd. Banjo Paterson, Manumbar, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1020.
B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $990/hd and Limousin cross steers nine months old for $920/hd.
The Tinney family, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $960/hd. Redlin Grazing, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers seven months old for $950/hd.
Jimna Grazing, Jimna, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $980/hd and Santa cross steers for $920/hd.
Wayne Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $980/hd. G and N Scholl sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $980/hd.
Spean Pastoral sold Angus cross weaner steers seven to eight months old for $970/hd. N and D Rosser, Buaraba, sold Limousin cross weaner steers seven months old for $950/hd.
Baker and Haseler, Mt Mee, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $960/hd. Lachlan Barnes, Anduramba, sold Santa cross weaner steers seven months old for $930/hd.
R and T Richards, Manumbar, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $900/hd. J and S Pastoral, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old with pens topping at $990, $900 and $890/hd.
Latimer and Sons, Kilcoy, sold Angus cross weaner steers seven to eight months old for $930/hd. Minatoka, Murgon, sold Simmental cross steers five to seven months old for $890/hd.
Cair Conditioning sold Charolais cross weaner steers seven months old for $950/hd. R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner steers eight months old for $910/hd.
John and Judy Mewing, Glenhowden, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to seven months old for $820/hd.
The heifer market held firm for the quality run of flat backed heifers.
N and D Rosser, Buaraba, sold a quality pen of Limousin cross weaner heifers seven months old for $1030/hd that were purchased for future breeders.
Buaraba Creek Pastoral company, Coominya, sold Hereford Brahman cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $850/hd, purchased for future breeders.
Wayne Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $780/hd. L and M North sold Simmental cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $730/hd.
Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $700. Baker and Haseler, Mt Mee, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $690/hd.
Banjo Paterson, Manumbar, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $690/hd. P and R O'Brien, Gayndah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $760 and $730/hd.
D and F Williamson sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $760 and $700/hd. Greendale Cattle, Tambo, sold Angus cross weaner heifers eight months old for $750/hd.
Lattimer and Sons, Kilcoy, sold Angus cross weaner heifers seven months old for $740/hd. B J Farms, Monsildale, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $730/hd.
G McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers seven to eight months old for $720/hd. P and B Mc Greevy sold Angus cross weaner heifers eight months old for $710/hd.
B and A McLaughlin, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $650/hd. Spean Pastoral, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $680/hd.
The Tinney family, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais weaner heifers six months old for $590/hd.
J and S Pastoral, Gin Gin, sold a quality line of Charolais cross weaner heifers with pens making $630, $610 and $610/hd.
Warigul Pastoral, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to seven months old for $610/hd. Geoff Wagstaff, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $640/hd.
Rebecca O'Brien sold Simmental cross weaner heifers for $690/hd. Spean Pastoral, Esk, sold Angus cross weaner heifers six months old for $620/hd.
Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold a line of quality light weight weaner heifers five to six months old for $570, $540 and $540/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.