Charolais cross weaner steers sell to a top of $1250/hd at Toogoolawah

June 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Charolais cross weaner steers account of Bernie Duncombe, Manumbar, sold for $1210/head.
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a quality yarding of 3820 head of weaners for their annual June weaner sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.

