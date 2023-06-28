Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross background steers make 329c/$1133 at Moreton

June 28 2023 - 11:00am
Young cattle dominate at Moreton
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 452 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

