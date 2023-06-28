Young cattle dominate at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 452 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
With an increased supply of weaners, young cattle made up the largest percentage of the yarding. Quality pens of weaners and backgrounders remained firm.
Reduced numbers of quality export cattle sold to a strong panel of buyers. Feeder steers also sold to increased rates.
J and K Doyle sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 297.2c/kg coming in at $797/hd, Charolais cross weaner heifers at 229.2c with a result of $587/hd and Charolais cross background steers for 329.2c returning $1133/hd.
Petroster Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross trade feeder steers at 317.2c with a result of $1294/hd. W and M Hickson's Droughtmaster cross pasture steers went through for 280c with an end result of $1414/hd.
Santa cross heavy cows from G and L and J Christensen returned 214.2c to realise $1156/hd. Usher Pastoral sold Braham medium cows for 219.2c with a result of $1300/hd.
Tinton Grazing's Greyman cross light cows went for 198.2c for a return of $913/hd. Spean Pastoral sold Santa bulls for 242.2c to come back at $2131/hd.
