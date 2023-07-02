Cotton leads the way

This week we saw the announcement that Queensland's agriculture and fisheries sector has broken another record valuation according to the latest AgTrends data. The new high of $23.44 billion for the 2022-23 financial year has surpassed the 2021-22 previous record of $23.37 billion and reflects ongoing investment in the sector. The data also showed that the raw cotton and cotton ginning industry had grown by 26.4pc to over $1.5 billion.