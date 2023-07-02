Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Cotton industry leads the way in managing on-farm sustainability

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotton leads the way
Cotton leads the way

For a long time now, Australian farmers have led the world when it comes to sustainability and on-farm best practice. As an example, the Australian cotton industry has been managing on-farm sustainability for decades, underpinned by long-term investments in research and development, the industry Best Management Practices program (myBMP), widespread grower adoption of improved practices and innovation, and strong participation in global sustainability programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.