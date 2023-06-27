The owners of a popular butcher store in central Queensland have been forced to close their doors, leaving the local community in shock.
Springsure Mountain Meats has graced Springsure's market place for four years and won several state awards for the quality of its home-made sausages.
But in late May, owners Shiralee and Lint Smith announced they would no longer be trading as a butcher shop at the premises of 38 Eclipse Street, Springsure, from June 29.
They said the owners of the building they lease from did not want to extend or renew their lease.
Ms Smith said the were left devastated by the news.
"This is not a decision made by us and has hit us hard and left us feeling unsure of the future of our community we call home which deeply saddens us," she said.
"This has been hard for us all, including our five apprentices and counter staff we employ.
"We have not come to an agreement to extend the lease at this shop after many years of operation and building the relationships we have with customers and supporting clubs throughout town."
Over the last two years, Springsure Mountain Meats' products have been recognised in the Australian Meat Industry Council regional awards, claiming regional winner of traditional pork sausage, kabana winner of the region, bronze for their garlic kabana in Queensland, regional winner for jerky and third with for their mild chilli kabana.
Ms Smith said they'll be unable to compete in this year's competition, because of the closure.
"It would have been nice to see if we could go a third time and it put Springsure on the map really, with all the travellers coming through and small little things like that help small towns," she said.
Ms Smith said they've received overwhelming support and gratitude from the local community.
"We can't thank everyone personally, but we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to staff both past and present, and those whom helped out while Flint has been out of action," she said.
"We're a fairly happy butcher shop and laugh all day. If you don't laugh, you'll cry and we have a really good atmosphere between myself Clint and our workers.
"It's been devastating for everybody in the wider region as well, because we do a Rolleston meat run once a week.
"We're very community minded and we're always supporting different events and we support the town as much as they have supported us over the years."
The Smiths have recently purchased the old Queen's Arms Hotel site in Springsure, which they plan to outfit into a new butcher store.
They will also operate their licensed mobile food and catering trailer including off-site catering and cooking, while their new store is being built.
"Within the next six to 12 months, construction will begin once we get all our town planning and building approvals finalised," Ms Smith said.
"Many people in the district know this little business (the catering and food trailer) from events in Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald and surrounding areas.
"Rest assured we intend to remain in business supporting the community which has stood behind us through both good and hard times.
"We'll still operate our catering and food trailer in town, which will offer only cooked products."
The Smiths say once the new butcher store is built, they'll still trade as Springsure Mountain Meats.
"The name will be staying with us, which is a good thing, as everybody knows the name and the good reputation that we've got going," Ms Smith said.
In the meantime, the Springsure Mountain Meats butcher store will continue trading until this Thursday 5.00pm on June 29.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
