Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Communication, analysis, negotiation, and leadership more important than technical skills

By Ben Law
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cracking the financial success code
Cracking the financial success code

Have you ever wondered what it takes to transform your agribusiness into a financially prosperous powerhouse? I have studied this question for decades. It's natural to assume that being a 'bloody good operator' producer would inevitably lead to financial success. However, the reality is often quite the opposite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.