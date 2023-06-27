Mitsubishi refunds customers over pricing dispute

Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited has refunded a number of customers caught up in a pricing dispute.
The company provided partial refunds to affected consumers after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) received a complaint alleging that in September 2022, Mitsubishi made false or misleading representations about the discounts available on a range of its vehicles in an advertisement.
The Mitsubishi flyer sent to Queensland Farmers' Federation members stated they were entitled to a 15 per cent discount off the entire range of Mitsubishi vehicles, when in fact the 15 per cent discount only applied to a specific variant of the Mitsubishi Triton vehicle, and different lower discounts applied to other vehicles.
After the ACCC raised concerns with Mitsubishi, Mitsubishi provided partial refunds to affected consumers so that they received the full 15 per cent discount off the price they paid for their vehicle.
ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said it served as a timely reminder to the industry.
"This should serve as a timely reminder to the motor vehicle industry to closely review all marketing material before it is published or distributed to ensure compliance with the Australian consumer law," Mr Keogh said.
"Ensuring that small businesses in the agricultural sector receive the protections of the competition and consumer laws is one of the ACCC's current compliance and enforcement priorities."
A Mitsubishi spokesperson said it was committed to complying with its obligations under the Australian consumer law.
"As soon as Mitsubishi Motors Australia became aware of the ACCC's concerns, it immediately took steps to address those concerns, including through the implementation of a compliance program intended to reduce the risk of similar conduct occurring in the future," the spokesperson said.
"Mitsubishi Motors will continue to work extensively within our business to ensure that controls and processes are in place that deliver outcomes that align with our customers' values and expectations."
The ACCC welcomed Mitsubishi's cooperation and the steps it had taken to provide consumer redress, as well as its commitment to updating its compliance handbook and implementing a formal Australian consumer law compliance program.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
