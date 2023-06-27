The small township of Mt Coolon was abuzz over the weekend as the Cowhide campdraft was held.
It all started on Friday with a large number of nominations entered for the three-day competition.
Jodie Humble was down on the ground and captured some incredible action shots from the event. You can see them all in our gallery below.
The event capped came after the Mt Coolon committee recently finalised a large water infrastructure project which was years in the planning.
Three kilometres of 63mm poly was laid along with 100 taps. In the coming year, the committee hopes to install lights with five new light poles to allow for night time campdrafting.
