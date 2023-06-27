Queensland now has a new website aimed at enhancing transparency within the water and sewerage sector.
The Urban Water Explorer offers data from every urban water and sewerage service provider across Queensland.
The new web based tool is designed to share information such as water bills, volumes of water sourced and supplied, typical consumption patterns, water security measures, service reliability, and a snapshot of financial data.
Stephenie Hogan who is the Executive Director Strategic Water Initiatives at the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water said the tool will be helpful to communities who wanted to understand the water sector better.
"This new dashboard is very easy to understand, with interactive elements that allow the website visitor to compare water services and performance," she said.
"However, I'd like to highlight that this is not a typical 'comparison' tool that allows the general public to make a decision about their provider, what this tool can do is help drive competition through information transparency among the providers.
"This will help service providers to monitor and compare their performance with other providers, identify what is working well or areas for improvement and budget priorities."
Ms Hogan said the urban water sector played an important role in supporting Queensland's economy, lifestyle and environment.
"The launch of Queensland's Urban Water Explorer is the first step the department is taking to improve the collection, management and accessibility of urban water data," Ms Hogan said.
"Over the coming years, we will be working closely with the urban water sector to make further improvements to Queensland's Urban Water Explorer and improve understanding and transparency for Queensland's water sector."
For additional information, go to explorer.water.qld.gov.au.
