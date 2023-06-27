Queensland Country Life

The water explorer aims to help people compare water supply

June 27 2023 - 1:00pm
The Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water said the new website will be helpful to communities who wanted to understand the water sector better. Supplied Water Queensland
Queensland now has a new website aimed at enhancing transparency within the water and sewerage sector.

