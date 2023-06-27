Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaners dominate at Silverdale weaner sale

June 28 2023 - 9:00am
Terry Cahill, Palen Creek, topped the sale with his Charolais cross steers making $1160/head and also took out the honours of champion pen of weaners. Picture supplied
The third Silverdale weaner sale for 2023 saw a total of 1340 head yarded comprising 839 steers and 501 heifers, with Charolais cross weaners dominating the sale.

