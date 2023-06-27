The third Silverdale weaner sale for 2023 saw a total of 1340 head yarded comprising 839 steers and 501 heifers, with Charolais cross weaners dominating the sale.
Terry Cahill, Palen Creek, topped the sale with his Charolais cross steers making $1160/head and also taking out the honours of champion pen of weaners.
Mountview Pastoral Co, Esk, again offered a top quality line of Charolais cross weaners. Their pen of Charolais cross steers took second place and made $1040. Third place in the steers went to SA and BE Ferris selling for $920.
A pen of Speckle Park heifers offered by Hayes Children Family Trust took out champion pen of heifers making $680.
Second place went to Croftby Cattle Co with their Santa Gertrudis heifers making $610 and Surawski Farming took third place with their Charolais cross heifers selling for $680.
Across the sale, heifers averaged $547.37 and steers averaged $719.31.
Mountview Pastoral Co, Esk, offered 155 steers to a top of $1040, averaging $826.06 and 124 heifers averaging $609.27.
Terry Cahill sold 33 Charolais cross steers averaging $1046.06 and 18 heifers averaging $713.89.
TJ Yore, Tamborine, offered 11 Charbray steers for $1060.
Sedgy Family Trust, Esk, sold 17 Charolais cross steers for an average of $1074.21.
Rodney Kanofski, Calvert, sold Charbray heifers averaging $890 and Charolais cross steers for $1100/hd.
DF and AL Nuhn, Roadvale, offered Braford heifers for a top of $690/hd.
Keanbah, Mt Walker, offered top quality Brangus steers for a top of $1130/hd.
DG and KM Lutter, Tarome, offered 28 Brangus steers topping at $1140/hd to average $860.
SA and BE Ferris, Woodford, offered 20 Angus steers topping at $920.
