Forecast heavy rains would be season-making for grain farmers

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 1 2023 - 9:00am
Soaking rains heading to Queensland
Soaking rains heading to Queensland

A band of moisture-filled cloud is expected to dump unseasonably heavy rains across large parts of central Australia, Queensland, and northern NSW this week.

