Soaking rains heading to Queensland

A band of moisture-filled cloud is expected to dump unseasonably heavy rains across large parts of central Australia, Queensland, and northern NSW this week.
All the major weather models are tipping the big June deluge, although the specifics of which areas will experience the heaviest of the rain are more variable.
Forecast models have the rain system developing over northern WA early this week and then growing in intensity and then moving across central Australia towards Queensland and NSW.
It would be season-making rains for grain farmers across much of Australia's northeast cropping regions if the current forecasts were realised. These areas are desperate for soaking rains if farmers are to see a reasonable winter crop harvest later this year.
Crops in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales were planted on variable moisture but have seen limited rain since the crops were seeded.
It's crunch time in northwest NSW. Much of northwest of NSW was either planted on marginal moisture, seeded dry or farmers are waiting on rain to plant.
Southern Queensland feedlots are already reliant on grain supplies from interstate to maintain grain supplies. In recent weeks traders have confirmed several interstate barley cargoes are scheduled to be discharged in Brisbane in the coming weeks. More are expected in the second half of the year before the 2023 grain harvest kicks off in Queensland around October.
Interstate barley is already being traded at around $405-410 free on truck from Brisbane which is reflecting price around $430 delivered to Darling Downs feedlots.
Global grain markets continue to move quickly as investors respond to the building drought concerns in the major spring crop production areas across the Midwest. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended the week 6.6 per cent higher as investors bail out of large net short positions while corn was close to unchanged for the week after some late week selling on forecast rain.
The United States drought is far from resolved with markets set to remain volatile through the key production months of July and early August. It's the most significant drought for the major corn and soybean production areas since 2012 when corn futures set record highs.
The US Department of Agriculture is expected to make sizable yield reductions in the upcoming July world supply and demand estimates report.
