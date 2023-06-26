PREMIUM 775 hectare (1915 acre) Darling Downs farming aggregation Glenmore, Hawthorne and Janyne is set to be sold as individual properties, unless sold as a whole prior to auction.
The contiguous aggregation located on Millmerran Leyburn Road at Yandilla comprises of primarily highly productive, deep black self-mulching clay soils and a 30ha area of red loam soils on Glenmore.
There is a total of 745ha (1841 acres) of cultivation on the aggregation, with the balance consisting of river frontage, areas around buildings and timber on Glenmore.
The productive aggregation situated between the Condamine River and Grasstree Creek is being offered by James and Susie Milson.
Glenmore covers 389ha (961 acres) and has 110ha (272 acres) planted to wheat.
There is also 25ha of red loam pasture country that could be cultivated, and 20ha of timber and lagoon frontage country.
Improvements include a machinery shed, four Grainmaster silos with a combined capacity of 490 tonnes that are equipped with aerators and are set on a concrete slab, timber cattle yards, and an equipped bore.
Glenmore also features a well constructed church with cypress pine walls and ceiling and a standalone hall a large supper room with kitchen facilities that are set in a fenced yard.
Potential uses include a residence, gallery, accommodation, meeting centre, or a facility for functions.
Hawthorne is 261ha (644 acres) with 80ha (199 acres) planted to wheat. The balance of the cultivation country is ready for summer crop.
Water is supplied from the Condamine River and a bore.
Structural improvements include a workshop, vehicle shed, an ex-dairy shed with an attached hay shed, machinery Shed, fuel tanks, machinery shed, a barn, and three 55 tonne Lysaght in-ground silos and two Lysaght seed silos.
There is also a four bedroom home with a covered rear patio, a two bedroom ATCO workers' cottage, and a garage with an attached store room.
Jayne comprises of 126ha (310 acres) with 41ha (102 acres) planted to wheat.
Improvements include a workshop/machinery shed, a second machinery shed with a skillion, and six 55 tonne Lysaght in-ground silos equipped with aerators.
There is also a five bedroom timber home and a double garage with a storeroom.
Glenmore, Hawthorne and Jayne will be auctioned individually in Toowoomba on August 4.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
