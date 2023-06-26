Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Premium Darling Downs farming country heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 27 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

PREMIUM 775 hectare (1915 acre) Darling Downs farming aggregation Glenmore, Hawthorne and Janyne is set to be sold as individual properties, unless sold as a whole prior to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.