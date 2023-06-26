It was an action packed day at Basset Park on Saturday for the 2023 Roma Rugby races.
A huge crowd headed out for the event, keen for plenty of entertainment offered by racehorses and rugby players alike.
The Roma Echidnas started off with a massive C-grade win in the morning, taking down the boys from Condamine 31 to 7, before the Cods got one back in A-grade, winning 56 to 14 against the home side.
The St George Frillnecks put on a clinic in B-grade, posting a 50 to 7 win against Condamine.
The fun continued well after sundown, as the boys traded their footy boots for a pair of RM's and hit the dance floor with similar enthusiasm to that displayed on the field.
