I recently heard my good friend George King introduced as a 'contrarian' on a popular ag podcast. The interviewer articulated the adjective with a negative connotation, and it got me thinking ... In a society that has an apparent, and well publicised appetite for 'diversity' (and if we are genuine in the ideas we express as a society) should we not be celebrating our contrarian thinkers?
During my first visit to Coombing Park in Central West NSW, shortly after my arrival, we were chatting around the fireplace. I casually brought up something I'd previously accepted as fact, and Lindy King swiftly questioned the source of my evidence and whether I truly believed in what I was saying or if I was regurgitating something I'd heard in a similar context?
Lindy watched on with a playful wry smile and I'm sure she could see the cogs in my head start to creak and shudder into motion. I'll admit to being a little taken-aback at first but could feel myself quickly start to match Lindy's smile as I came to appreciate what I'd done without even thinking. It was almost muscle memory to add a piece of information (popular in society) to the conversation, as if to validate my participation in the dialogue.
I felt a little disappointed at myself for having lacked the awareness to realise what I was doing, but also alarmed how infrequently this seemingly harmless routine gets called out. I can't help but wonder if it's a chicken-and-egg situation, where we are equally content to accept information to avoid exposing our own lack of knowledge, as we are to sharing potentially invalid information to demonstrate our currency with the goings on around us. Or maybe it's the new fast pace of society, so that we simply 'don't have time' to think?
The more I reflected, the more I noticed the prevalence of this trend and its rapid manifestation in our nation's leadership. This leads me back to the idea of a contrarian. Are they truly individuals who hold beliefs differing from society? Or is it a result of society's failure to fully commit to genuine convictions? And while I'm trying to make you think, perhaps it's become too effortless to avoid critical thinking by expressing views popularised by outspoken minorities and championed by 'woke' media.
If the above sentiments are accurate, our contrarians may well personify the few remaining in our society who represent honest leadership in both thought and action. So what can we do to empower them? I believe we can begin by detaching our identities from the views we hold, thus freeing ourselves to engage critically and curiously in our thinking, and interactions with others. We must have the courage to challenge, and not shy away from disrupting the perceived 'harmony' we have failed to question - for it is merely a temporary guise behind which our futures are being significantly meddled with by way of proxy 'leadership'.
