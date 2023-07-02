Queensland Country Life
Opinion

View from the Paddock: Shouldn't we celebrate contrarian thinkers?

By Hugh Dawson
July 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Hugh Dawson
Hugh Dawson

I recently heard my good friend George King introduced as a 'contrarian' on a popular ag podcast. The interviewer articulated the adjective with a negative connotation, and it got me thinking ... In a society that has an apparent, and well publicised appetite for 'diversity' (and if we are genuine in the ideas we express as a society) should we not be celebrating our contrarian thinkers?

