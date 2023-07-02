If the above sentiments are accurate, our contrarians may well personify the few remaining in our society who represent honest leadership in both thought and action. So what can we do to empower them? I believe we can begin by detaching our identities from the views we hold, thus freeing ourselves to engage critically and curiously in our thinking, and interactions with others. We must have the courage to challenge, and not shy away from disrupting the perceived 'harmony' we have failed to question - for it is merely a temporary guise behind which our futures are being significantly meddled with by way of proxy 'leadership'.