Buyers paid to a top of $7,000 five times at the 2023 NT Senepols Invitational Sale at CQLX Gracmere on Tuesday, June 26.
The Godfrey family, of NT Senepols, travelled from Casino in the NSW Northern Rivers with 27 catalogued bulls, consisting of 20 purebred Senepol bulls and nine Senegus bulls.
They sold 11 Senepols and five Senegus bulls for a $5875 average, while the Porter family of Silverleigh Senepols offered four purebred Senepols, selling one for $5,000. Overall, 17 bulls sold for an average price of $5,823.
Vendor Blair Godfrey of NT Senepols said the 51 per cent clearance rate was "a bit disappointing," but said the family was very grateful to those buyers who did come and make purchases.
"Today's sale wasn't the greatest but we still sold a few good value bulls to people that I'm sure will do a good job," he said.
"The CQ market is usually worthwhile for us, there's just not the large enough numbers to take the bulls down there [Southern markets]."
NT Senepol has been focusing on breeding for bigger carcasses and have been breeding for slick coats through DNA testing mechanisms.
"When they're DNA tested for double slick, it means no matter what cows you put them over you'll get clean-coated calves with the Senepol coat," he said.
Kurt Sullivan of Capella purchased four NT Senepols bulls to average $6,375; two being Senegus bulls for his brother and two purebred Senepols for his own commercial cattle operation.
One of the Senepols he bought - lot number 20, Namoona Shays Flat - went for an equal top price of $7,000.
The 19-month-son of Namoona Quartet and out of Namoona L101 weighed in at 638kg, with a scrotal circumference of 40cm, EMA of 130sq cm, and 5.8 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF) scan.
Mr Sullivan, who has been purchasing Senepols for 15 years, said he would put the bulls over his first year Droughtmaster heifers.
He said it was an effective cross due to the ease of calving and that the crossbred cattle would fatten out well to a bullock. He liked the slick coat and thought Senepols had a very good temperament.
Mr Sullivan said his brother used the Senegus cross to produce a beast with a large weight and size.
Six bulls were sold to online bidders.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
