NT Senepols invitational Sale sees bulls go to CQ commercial producers

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
One of the $7000 top price bulls, lot 20 (left), and the $6500 lot 15 (right) with agent Georgie Connor, GDL, Colin Godfrey, NT Senepols, buyers Nicole, Amelia, Lacey and Kurt Sullivan, Capella, Janelle and Blair Godfrey, NT Senepols.
One of the $7000 top price bulls, lot 20 (left), and the $6500 lot 15 (right) with agent Georgie Connor, GDL, Colin Godfrey, NT Senepols, buyers Nicole, Amelia, Lacey and Kurt Sullivan, Capella, Janelle and Blair Godfrey, NT Senepols.

Buyers paid to a top of $7,000 five times at the 2023 NT Senepols Invitational Sale at CQLX Gracmere on Tuesday, June 26.

