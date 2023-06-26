Queensland Country Life
Angus cross steers hit $1610 at Beaudesert

June 27 2023 - 8:00am
David Patterson, DGKA Properties (right), pictured with Rhys Bodey, Bartholomew & Co, sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $1150.
Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a reduced yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

