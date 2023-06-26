Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a reduced yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Quality lines sold to stronger competition.
Angus cross steers 2.5 years account Alena Ladd, Croftby, sold for $1610. Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 18 months for $1405. Charbray steers 12 months account Glenn and Justine Stanton, Maroon, sold for $1080. Angus cross steers 12 months account Gold Coast Pastoral Company, Currumbin, sold for $1000.
DGKA Properties Pty Ltd, Aratula, sold Santa cross steers 12 months for $1000. GJ and T Dunnett Family Trust, Maroon, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $750. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Mike Bauer, Hoya, sold for $730.
Droughtmaster heifers 14 months account DGKA Properties Pty Ltd sold for $1150. The AA Trust, Peak Crossing, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 14 months for $990. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Alena Ladd sold for $600. Mike Bauer sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $560.
GJ and T Dunnett Family Trust sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $560. Mark and Vickee Binstead, Palen Creek, sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $530. Eurara Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $540. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Benjamin Harmer, Kingsholme, sold for $510.
Speckle Park cross cows and calves account RP and JA Belz, Mt Walker, sold for $1575.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday July 8, starting at 9.30am.
