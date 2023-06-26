Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Queensland agriculture valued at record-breaking $23b

June 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Qualipac director Troy Qualischefski say the Lockyer Valley is surging ahead. Picture Qld government
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Qualipac director Troy Qualischefski say the Lockyer Valley is surging ahead. Picture Qld government

Queensland's agriculture and fisheries sector has broken another record valuation of $23.44 billion according to the latest AgTrends data released today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.