Queensland's agriculture and fisheries sector has broken another record valuation of $23.44 billion according to the latest AgTrends data released today.
The new high for the 2022-23 financial year eclipses the previous record of $23.37 billion in 2021-22.
The best performing commodities and Local Government Areas (LGAs) for both size and fastest growth of gross value production (GVP) in Queensland have been revealed.
Toowoomba took out top spot for the largest GVP in the land, valued at almost $1.36 billion, and was also in the top ten for growth, ranking sixth with a GVP increase of almost 5.8pc.
Nearby Western Downs had the only other billion-dollar valuation, coming in second for GVP at $1.11 billion.
By far the fastest growing region was the Lockyer Valley, the value of its ag sector surging, up nearly 42pc on last year's GVP off the back of strong recovery from the 2022 floods.
Bundaberg was a major success story, with the region coming in third for GVP ($837 million) and second for growth of GVP, up 10.1pc.
Beef remains king of the commodities in Queensland, with cattle and calves valued at over $6 billion in 2022-23, and meat processing estimated to be worth almost $2.8 billion.
Sugarcane and sugar processing reached a combined valuation of almost $2.5 billion, while the GVP of raw cotton soared 26.4% to over $1.5 billion.
Among the strongest growing commodities were Queensland's fresh produce, with apples, table grapes, pineapples, avocados, and bananas all in the top 10 for growth.
"Queensland's produce is world-class, so it's no surprise our state's ag sector is breaking records", Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said.
"Despite challenges presented by COVID and floods, our agribusinesses continue to go from strength to strength."
Mr Furner said the government's strong support of Queensland's primary producers continued through "investment in research and development, disaster preparedness, AgTech, and strong biosecurity protections".
Lockyer valley primary producer and Qualipac director Troy Qualischefski said the past 12 months of farming had its challenges, but the industry was seeing wonderful growth.
"The thing I enjoy the most is to see some of our export customers come back that we had lost during the COVID years, so that gives us confidence to keep investing in the industry and keep employing people," he said.
Mr Qualischefski also said in his eyes, the government had been "very pro-agriculture", with investments through the RED grants and through the Smart Farming at the Gatton Research Centre.
Toowoomba $1.36 billion
Western Downs $1.11 billion
Bundaberg $837 million
Central Highlands $831 million
Goondiwindi $820 million
Balonne $794 million
Cassowary Coast $659 million
Isaac $643 million
Burdekin $579 million
Maranoa $533 million
Cattle & calves $6.03 billion
Meat processing $2.79 billion
Sugarcane $1.55 billion
Raw cotton $1.50 billion
Sugar processing $923 million
Wheat $886 million
Nurseries $776 million
Grain sorghum $726 million
Poultry $692 million
Bananas $564 million
