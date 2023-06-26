Queensland Country Life
Springsure's Cambridge Downs delivers quality farming and cattle

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
June 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cambridge Downs is a 1835 hectare high quality farming and cattle property in the tightly held Orion district. Picture supplied
Cambridge Downs is a high quality mixed farming property, centrally located 48km south east of Springsure and 39km north west of Rolleston in the tightly held Orion district.

Journalist

