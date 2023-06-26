The small township of Mt Coolon was abuzz over the weekend as the Cowhide campdraft was held starting on Friday attracting large nominations for the three-day competition.
After years of planning the Mt Coolon committee recently finalised a large water infrastructure project laying three kilometres of 63mm poly and 100 taps and in the forthcoming year hopes to install lights with five new light poles to allow for night time campdrafting.
The Donna Thompson Memorial Open sponsored by Mount Douglas was won by Capella lady Louise Comiskey riding LD Zaharah with a combined score of 268 points with Peter Knudsen (Kilbeggan Kimberley) in second place with 266 points.
Matt Russell featured in the Nutrien Clermont Novice for Novice, taking out first with Diva Oak with 177 points and equal second riding Outlaw.
Chinchilla competitor Peter Knudsen was victorious in the Cantaur Park Restricted Open riding She's Purring with 91 points and also shared equal second position riding Memphis just two points behind with Victorian drafter Ken Boulton (Redeem) and Hugh Philp (Binnia Ideal).
David Angus riding Tapt Dancin Dolly claimed the Bill Walsh Memorial Maiden A sponsored by Homehill Stockfeeds after a runoff with Jason Philp (Gi Gi).
The Steel Supplies Maiden B was a tightly contested competition that was taken out by Tony Menkens riding Hazelwood Corissa with 174 points, holding a single point lead over Hutton Shann (Palmers Dakota).
Sophia Hornery riding Aspen scored 86 points to win the Disney Cattle Co Encouragement Campdraft with Madelaine Angus (Madam Chisum) in second place with 84 points.
Alpha competitor Jack Black has been in fine form of late and secured another victory after claiming the Ruby Hansen Memorial Juvenile sponsored by Ruan Grazing riding Mahalia, after running off with William Prentice (Fletch).
Joe McKeering riding Karma scored 90 points to take out the Top Paddock Consulting Junior, while Delta Burrell combined with Mustang Lanina to claim the Myall Springs Mini.
Cattle were kindly donated by Cantaur Park (Mac and Gayle Shann), Bungabine (Simmons family), and Pasha (Heelan family).
Campdraft events on this weekend include Saxby, Moura Bronze, Rosewood, Bedourie, Springsure Pony Club Novice and the Gidgee Draft and Twin Hills Youth Camp.
The National Campdraft Council of Australia (NCCA) held its Annual General Meeting on June 19-20 at the Treasury Hotel, Brisbane hosted by the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA).
The NCCA was formed in 1995 and is the governing body of the four major campdraft associations, the ACA, Australian Bushmans Campdraft & Rodeo Association (ABCRA), Gippsland Campdraft Association (GCA) and the Southern Campdraft Association (SCA).
Inverell stock and station agent Ron Berkley was appointed NCCA president, and has previously held the position of vice-president of this organisation and replaces Codie Law who stood down after six years' service at the helm. Mr Berkley has served as a director on the ABCRA board for over 11 years and offers a wealth of experience to the association.
Cheryl Joosten retired after serving 10 years as NCCA secretary, and is replaced by Laura Comiskey from Alpha. The NCCA represents over 18,000 members and more than 500 campdraft committees.
