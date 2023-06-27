Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg reach 435c, average 375c on AuctionsPlus

June 27 2023 - 10:00am
Prices improve for lighter steers and heifers
CATTLE

Cattle listings lifted slightly last week to 9874 head. The small offering generated strong competition and saw clearance jump to 66 per cent and VOR rise to $97/head.

