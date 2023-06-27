Prices improve for lighter steers and heifers

Cattle listings lifted slightly last week to 9874 head. The small offering generated strong competition and saw clearance jump to 66 per cent and VOR rise to $97/head.
There is immense interest and anticipation in the direction of the cattle market in the next six months. Many producers are in a holding pattern with more grass than incentive to sell due to low prices, while others are considering the opportunities that come with the bottom of the market and when that might be.
Some decent rain in south-eastern Australia and lower supply has provided short-term support to prices in the past two weeks. This support is likely to continue if supply remains restricted, however prices are expected to ease lower if large numbers of cattle return to the market.
Lighter categories of steers and heifers experienced gains last week while the heavy steers slipped lower and heavy heifers came back from their highs of the previous week. Most breeding stock categories averaged higher as offerings were limited.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1553 head and averaged $949/head - up $43 from the previous week for an 84pc clearance. Prices ranged from 278-435c and averaged 375c/kg lwt.
From Haden, a line of 32 Angus steers aged four to six months and weighing 269kg returned $1080/head, or 402c/kg lwt.
Steers from 330-400kg registered a smaller offering with 654 head, with prices decreasing by $83 to average $1239/head - reaching a 50pc clearance. Prices ranged from 244-399c and averaged 353c/kg lwt.
From Omeo, Victoria, a line of 59 Angus steers aged 9-10 months old and weighing 338kg returned $1270/head, or 375c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering with 1122 head and averaged $755/head for a 60pc clearance. Prices ranged from 239-354c and averaged 317c/kg lwt.
From Rylstone, NSW, a line of 40 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months and weighing 274kg returned $790/head, or 288c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering with 818 head and averaged $1153/head for a 78pc clearance. Prices fell to more normal levels after the significant highs of the previous week, ranging from 247-344c and averaging 315c/kg lwt.
From Breeza, NSW, a line of 86 Charolais/Angus heifers aged 12-13 months and weighing 370kg returned the top price of $1270/head, or 344c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a larger offering with 757 head and averaged $1538/head - up $108 for a 27pc clearance.
From Morven, NSW, three lines of a total 74 Angus PTIC heifers aged 22-23 months and averaging 462kg made between $1810-$1870 to average $1848/head.
PTIC cows registered a smaller offering with 677 head, with prices decreasing by $12 to average $1489/head - reaching a 40pc clearance.
From Hermidale, NSW, a line of 16 Poll Hereford PTIC cows aged five to six years and weighing 618kg returned $1420/head.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings slipped lower last week, driven mainly by a 50pc drop in lamb listings to 8684 head. The smaller yarding failed to ignite competition in the market which fell in line with offerings, as clearance reached a subdued 36pc and value over reserve remained firm on the previous week at $15.
Given the low offering, many categories didn't produce a change due to the small sample sizes, but for those categories that did, most were back on the previous week apart from scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes and Merino wether lambs.
Crossbred lamb offerings fell 23pc to see 2925 head, with prices also decreasing by $8 to average $85/head - reaching 65pc clearance.
From Narrandera, NSW, a line of 750 June '22 drop Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 40kg lwt returned $90/head, or 228c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 2712 head, with prices increasing to average $57/head - up $6 for a 58pc clearance.
From Longreach, a line of 780 Oct/Dec '22 drop Poll Merino lambs weighing 36kg lwt returned $60/head, or 166c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered a smaller offering with 5087 head, with prices decreasing by $23 to average $96/head - reaching a 35pc clearance.
From Goolma, NSW, a line of 560 Merino ewes aged 2.6 - 2.7 years and weighing 48kg lwt returned $115/head and will travel to a local buyer.
SIL first-cross ewes jumped by $36 to average $174 for the 1566 head offered and reaching a final clearance of 36pc.
From Lara, Victoria, a line of 136 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 1.7 - 1.8 years and weighing 65kg lwt returned $210/head and will travel to a buyer in Cara, VIC.
