Eight-day forecast could see small improvements in cattle market

Predictions of up to 100mm falling across part of Queensland in the next eight days could see a small improvement in cattle prices, but livestock agents are remaining cautious.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Roma livestock account manager Andrew Holt said rainfall would be welcome for their dry country, but the amounts talked about weren't likely to make a significant change.
"Our grazing country is basically depleted of grass, so 50mm is probably not going to grow a lot of grass in our area, but it certainly might just slow some numbers up," Mr Holt said.
"[We'll] probably see improvement in the prime market, small improvement in the store market and overall a bit of confidence.
"I certainly don't feel we're going to see a significant spike in the store market."
Mr Holt said those with oats in would benefit the most and clients that ran a mixed operation with cereal crop would hugely benefit also.
While the south east looks set to miss out on heavier falls, those in western, central and northern Queensland are the ones set to benefit.
BoM says today is partly cloudy about the Wet Tropics and far northeast Peninsula coast with very isolated showers.
Cloud is thickening in the far southwest, with the chance of isolated showers developing later in the day.
On Tuesday, isolated to scattered showers could develop in the southwest, tending to patchy rain at times in the Channel Country later in the day.
For Wednesday, scattered to widespread showers tending to patchy rain areas at times are predicted for the southwest, southern and southeastern interior.
Cloud will tend to increase over South East Queensland with isolated showers developing later in the day.
Come Thursday, it is forecast to be cloudy in the west and south with isolated to scattered showers becoming less likely during the day.
From Friday until Sunday, it is forecast to be cloudy in far west on Friday with scattered showers developing.
Isolated to scattered showers are forecast to be about the Wet Tropics.
Scattered to widespread showers and rain areas with possible thunderstorms are forecast to extend from the west on Saturday, reaching most of the interior and eastern districts on Sunday and Monday.
There is a high degree of uncertainty around timing, rainfall amounts and focus at this stage.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.