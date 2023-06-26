Queensland Country Life
Eight-day forecast could see small improvements in cattle market

By Brandon Long
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
Total forecast rainfall for the next eight days is promising. Picture BoM
Predictions of up to 100mm falling across part of Queensland in the next eight days could see a small improvement in cattle prices, but livestock agents are remaining cautious.

