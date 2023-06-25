A central Queensland pancreatic cancer survivor has used his love for vintage landcruisers to help raise awareness around the disease.
Ian Mundell, has restored his family's 1965 Toyota Landcrusier FJ45 series trayback ute, and recently showcased it at the recent Emerald Ag-Grow field days, alongside PanKind The Australian Pancreatic Cancer Foundation's trade site.
Having survived pancreatic cancer in 2020, Ian is going above and beyond to raise awareness of the disease across regional and rural Australia.
After his own battle and recovery from pancreatic cancer, Ian and his wife Judi are now passionate advocates and have spent much of the last three years helping others affected by the disease.
In rural and regional areas, the five year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is dismally low, at just six per cent.
Many people with pancreatic cancer, including three of Ian's cousins, are diagnosed when the cancer has already spread and therefore treatment is not effective.
Ian said his cancer was diagnosed "early" and he was able to have surgery to remove the tumour at Greenslopes Hospital, Brisbane.
Mr Mundell knows acknowledges how lucky he has been and is now determined to spread the message that early intervention is critical in increasing the chances of survival following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
"I was stunned to learn that the five-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer is 11.5pc., however only six per cent in rural Australia so our intention is to take the car to rural gatherings such as country shows, sporting events such as campdrafts, rodeos, race meetings etc. where people are away from their workplace, and I believe will be interested in the car," he said.
"Many of these people are keen to support charities, so I also believe it will create an opportunity for people to donate much-needed funds for research into early detection.
"The dedicated and kind people involved in this Foundation encourage Judi and I to do all we can to help the cause".
In late 2021, Ian restored his family's 1974 HQ Holden as a promotional vehicle for PanKind.
Mr Mundell recounts his passion for the iconic Australian ute.
"In 1965, these utes became very popular and it just revolutionised travel the bush and I remember we purchased it for 1800 pounds ($3600AU) at Dalby in 1965," he said.
"My family did everything with it, but it was mainly used as a service vehicle for the bulldozers.
"I remember at one stage, we had these scrub cattle tied up to it and we loaded two big mickey bulls and a cow in the back and carted them out of the scrub."
With 135 horse power, the ute's engine is a 3.9 litre F135 and the vehicle boasts unique military style tyres are 700 X 16 firestone non-directional bar tread.
Mr Mundell said the ute was left in a shed in Toowoomba in the 90s for a few years, when they lived in the America for a couple of years.
"It was there when we got back and that was all we had and it was back into work again when we started our business Ironfarmers," he said.
"It became a service vehicle, spare parts vehicle when we first started the business in Westwood.
"In recent times, we used it with a spray tank and we were still ussing it for fighting bushfires for a number of years and then I thought we were knocking it around too much and we parked in the shed."
After he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Mr Mundell decided to restore to it's former glory.
"We decided to restore it and we had a fellow that came out at weekends, very qualified painter, and we stripped it down right to the chassis," he said.
"They were all hand built and some of the welds on it were absolutely perfect and everything was all right.
"The motor was rebuilt in the 70s by a Toyota dealer in Dalby and we made inquiries whether we should touch it again. It doesn't use any oil.
"The parts you get these days won't be as good as the ones that were put in them when they were built."
The restoration started in 2022 and took under a year to complete at a cost of $30,000.
"We it stripped down and we sourced a lot of the parts from a lady in America who lost her husband with pancreatic cancer," Mr Mundell said.
"They have a business selling parts and that's where I got a lot of bits and pieces from to do the restoration.
"The insurance company valued it at around $60,000, but some people say it's worth a lot more than that."
This is Mundells third trip to Ag-Grow representing the PanKind foundation, but they've been coming to the field days, with their business, Ironfarmers, since it's conception in the early 90s.
"People see this old ute and we chat to them for 10 minutes and then just remind them to be aware of the disease and some of them pull their wallet out and hand over $100 straight away and say you're doing a good job," Mr Mundell said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
