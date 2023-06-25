A seven-year-old bay mare has set a new Ag-Grow elite horse sale record top bid, selling for $42,000 at Emerald on Saturday.
Offered by Peter Black of Horseview Grazing, Rio Rosa, was purchased by FW Pastoral & Co at Esk.
The sale is believed to have surpassed last year's $36,000 sale record bid.
"Rio Rosa has done a lot of mustering and been lightly drafted with places in a couple of maidens and been in a few finals," the mare's sale notes stated.
"(Rio Rosa's) mother was an open campdrafter as is her sire."
At seven years and seven month's old, the mare was sired by Daley Playrio and out of Tikis Rose Lawson.
Of the 78 horses that went under the hammer, 73 sold for an 94 per cent clearance rate, average $11,513, and gross $840,500.
The 2023 sale average was slightly down by $1316 on the 2022 sale result.
In a further run down of the sale catalogue, 35 of the 37 mares offered sold, with mares averaging $13,600.
A total of 41 geldings were offered this year, with 38 lots selling for an average $9592 and 92pc clearance rate.
Topping the gelding section was lot 93, Hunter View Marshall, for $20,000 to Michael and Gina Hall of Robert's Grazing.
Offered by Wayne and Trudy Berry, the six year and five-month-old gelding was presented by Mick Cole.
Sired by Proud Lil Peopton and out of Cedar Downs Melody, Hunter View Marshall was described by his owners as a "quiet gelding that has done miles and miles of mustering and weaner tailing".
The sale was conducted by Elders Studstock and simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions.
Full sale rundown in next week's Queensland Country Life newspaper edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
