Working dogs reach $12,000 top bid at Wroe and Co working cattle dog auction at Emerald

By Ben Harden
Updated June 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
Top working dog, Systematic Steve, with buyer James Parker, Monto, vendors Sam Donovan and Cassie Kratzmann, Emerald, and GDL agents Matt Pearce and Will Hogan. Picture by Ben Harden
Reaching a top bid of $12,000 and attracting some of the central Queensland's best working dog handlers, the Wroe and Co working dog auction has stamped its position as a legacy event at the Emerald Ag-Grow field days.

