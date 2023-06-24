Reaching a top bid of $12,000 and attracting some of the central Queensland's best working dog handlers, the Wroe and Co working dog auction has stamped its position as a legacy event at the Emerald Ag-Grow field days.
There were nine quality dogs showcased in this year's auction in Emerald, of which six sold to produce an average of $8750, $3250 more than last year's result.
It was a local Central Highlands handler who lead the way, with the highest price paid reaching $12,000.
Mr Donovan nearly didn't want to put Steve up for auction, but thought very highly of him.
"I wanted to sell a really good work dog and I'm thrilled with the result," he said.
"There's no point selling something you wouldn't keep yourself and I nearly pulled him out of the sale.
"Normally, if I had a 15 month old, I would put the reserve at $5000, but if he made above that I would have been happy.
"He's off to a good home, which is the biggest relief."
Out of his well-proven dam, Tomana Tess, and by another solid work dog, Shadowvale Jack, Systematic Steve found a new home in Monto with Wagyu breeders James and Helen Parker of Harrami.
The Parker family run a commercial Wagyu beef operation near Monto and run up to 750 breeders, where they breed cattle for the feedlot market.
In late April, the Parkers paid the Australian record price for a working border collie, Cabra Glebe Sid, for $33,000 at the Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale.
Mr Parker said he was excited to bring his new purchase back to his family's property.
"For a dog that's 15-months-old, (Systematic Steve) is quite confident, smart, and strong for his age," he said.
"I actually came here to buy a couple other dogs and Steve piqued my interest. I spoke with Sam about his pedigree and saw him pre works and I liked what I saw."
Second top price dog, Kanda Barney, from Martin Holzwart, attracted an $11,500 bid.
The sale was conducted by GDL Emerald, with livestock agent Matt Pearce taking the bids on the day.
