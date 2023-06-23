A total of 414 cattle were yarded at Eidsvold on Wednesday with agents reporting younger cattle improved significantly.
A line of EU Angus cross and Santa cross weaner steers from P and E Hansen, Lands End, with an average weight of 257kg sold to a top of 408c/kg to average $1025 per head.
Heifers also saw an improvement while meatworks cattle struggled to meet the rates of the last sale.
A large run of 130 mixed quality store cows sold to a top of 208c/kg to average just under the $700 mark.
Overall, 120 head of 200-300kg steers sold to an average of 364c/kg to return an average of $894 per head.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
Eidsvold Charolais cross steers sold for 350c/kg at 215kgs returning $752 per head.
Eidsvold Charolais cross steers sold for 369c/kg at 258kgs returning $952 per head.
Moolboolaman Santa cross steers sold for 372c/kg at 211kgs returning $786 per head.
Monto Charolais cross steers sold for 347c/kg at 252kgs returning $877 per head.
Eidsvold Santa cross steers sold for 386c/kg at 270kgs returning $1042 per head.
Eidsvold Angus cross steers sold for 408c/kg at 262kgs returning $1072 per head.
Eidsvold Santa heifers sold for 230c/kg at 211kgs returning $485 per head.
Eidsvold Angus cross heifers sold for 238c/kg at 239kgs returning $570 per head.
Monto Droughtmaster cross cows sold for 217c/kg at 508kgs returning $1105 per head.
Monto Brahman cross cows sold for 262c/kg at 395kgs returning $1035 per head.
