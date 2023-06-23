Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Eidsvold agents yard 414 head

June 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Bygrave with steers from PA and ET Hansen from the property Lands End that made 408c/kg, weighed an average of 262kg to return $1072 per head. Picture: Eidsvold Livestock and Property
Cameron Bygrave with steers from PA and ET Hansen from the property Lands End that made 408c/kg, weighed an average of 262kg to return $1072 per head. Picture: Eidsvold Livestock and Property

A total of 414 cattle were yarded at Eidsvold on Wednesday with agents reporting younger cattle improved significantly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.