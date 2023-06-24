Queensland Country Life
Home/Rural Life

Equine therapy is now available in Cape York

PB
By Phil Brandel
June 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equine therapy is now available to residents of far north Queensland. Supplied: Swift FNQ.
Equine therapy is now available to residents of far north Queensland. Supplied: Swift FNQ.

Emma Jackson from Wolverton Station in Cape York has just launched a two-day equine well-being program in conjunction with the RFDS for people who are wanting to enhance their body and mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.