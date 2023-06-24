Chocolate fudge in the hot outback may not seem like a suitable pairing, however one business in north west Queensland is overcoming the odds.
The Fudge Station was established three years ago, when Ita Humphries and her family moved from Brisbane to Cloncurry.
After attending the local markets, Ms Humphries realised there were no products that stated they were 'Made in Cloncurry'.
With a gap in the market and a passion for locally made food, she founded the Fudge Station.
"With the transient population, I noticed people would leave Cloncurry and they wanted to take a gift that said 'Made in Cloncurry'. I used to make fudge and give it as gifts to family and friends and they'd often comment and say that I should sell it, but I never really took them seriously," Ms Humphries said.
"So I started making fudge for the markets and from that I added brittle, popcorn, milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate."
Ms Humphries grew up in Ireland on a sheep and cattle farm, where everything was homegrown and organic.
"My mother was a great cook so it was always in the back of my mind. I studied hotel management, but didn't stay in it, possibly because the interest for food was always there and it was hidden away and I didn't realise it until years later.
"I decided that I like working with chocolate and enjoyed making sweet over savoury. Originally I was more of a milk chocolate person but because I work so much with dark chocolate I prefer it now."
Despite Cloncurry breaking the Queensland record for most consecutive days (43 days) over 40 degrees in 2019, Ms Humphries has a passion to work with chocolate, sourcing high quality Belgian chocolate for her products.
"Belgian dark chocolate is easy to work with in the heat. It also has a higher content of coco butter in it, so it is very smooth on the palate and a lovely chocolate to work with," she said.
"I started making fudge first and from there I moved onto brittle as with the heat the fudge can get a bit soft to work with. The brittle stands up well in the heat, so I have a peanut butter brittle, smoked almond brittle and popcorn brittle and I also make a salted caramel popcorn which is very popular."
Ms Humphries' newest addition to the shop is the 'Clarry from Cloncurry' milk chocolate bar.
"I had the Brahman mould made from a business in Sydney and tried to base it on my logo as best as I could.
"It has been very popular with locals and the number of cattle stations around the region as Cloncurry is predominately Brahman country."
Fudge Station goods are only sold locally at the Cloncurry markets.
"I get really excited when people come and I explain what range I have and they already know what they want because they've bought from me before," she said.
"It's lovely when people come back for more and are willing to try my new products that I introduce as time goes on.
"Unfortunately I am not selling products online due to the logistics of trying to freight chocolate, but it is also nice to have my product exclusive to Cloncurry."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
