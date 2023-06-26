Rachel Young isn't afraid to say the O word - ovulation.
The 25-year-old Gayndah girl has received an outpouring of support since announcing she would launch an educational platform, Solstice Fertility, for rural and isolated women looking to improve their fertility knowledge.
"Just like mental health, fertility is a topic where you just don't speak about it," she said.
"It's like, 'that gets to be your thing'.
"Creating a conversation around women's' fertility across all the different phases is so important. It's the same as mental health, when people get talking about it people start to open up.
"Fertility awareness is a little bit taboo as well because people ask, what's it based off? But how it works is you get physical information in front of you that is yours. It's a report card you get to determine when you are fertile and when you are not and that in itself is so powerful."
From July 4, Rachel will open for appointments with women across the country and a "reliable internet connection" will be the only boundary.
"In a metro area you don't have to go far to find a specialist or a point of contact and in a rural area we just don't have the same services or education so I just want to be able to support women and ultimately give them education so they an take the reigns to make a decision about their own health," she said.
Through tailored consultations and educational resources Rachel, who is trained as an advanced natural fertility doctor, hopes to be able to assist women with contraception and conceiving.
Ultimately her assistance will aim to empower women to understand and take control of their reproductive health.
"When I started my first period at 14 I was always wanting more answers," she said.
"My period was never normal and I was like, oh my god is this just what its going to be like forever? and so I saw a doctor and basically at 15 or 16 I was put on the pill and it didn't actually work for any of my symptoms.
"I started my own research and ...essentially everything I am educating about now is the stuff that I would learn about in my spare time literally in high school all up all through uni and when I became a midwife.
"I was just witnessing on a professional level the need for more accessible education for rural women to address fertility concerns in general."
While she initially studied agriculture at university, Rachel switched to nursing which led her to midwifery where she planned to work for the Royal Flying Doctors.
Through her own interactions with friends and family and even patients during her time nursing in NSW, Rachel found a lot of rural women, and their partners, didn't understand the role of ovulation in reproduction.
By educating people on female ovulation she believed they could either conceive at much faster rates, and potentially avoid resorting to IVF, or avoid unplanned pregnancies.
"Ovulation can't occur when your endocrine system and your reproductive systems aren't working normally, which is huge," she said.
"Ovulation has been able to pick up thyroid disease, cervical cancer or cervical dysplasia, underlying health conditions, so I like to think of your menstrual cycle as another vital sign. Just like your respiratory rate, heart rate, blood pressure, ovulation can tell you so much about your health.
"Unlike we are taught in school, we are not fertile for the entire month and unfortunately some women are fertile for less than one day per month, the greatest is probably up to seven days.
"When you can understand your fertile window then you can actually avoid pregnancy or you can optimise your chance of conception."
Reproduction isn't a new term for farmers working with livestock, and they often know plenty about their animals' fertility requirements but Rachel said men also required education on their own fertility too.
She not only encouraged women but their partners to join the education program that could be applied at many points throughout a person's reproductive life.
"Women often put the blame on themselves either preconception care and also as being the course of infertility but we see it in the livestock industry all the time how much effort people put into the stud because ultimately their having a large impact as well and similarly you can apply it to grain and cropping, healthy seed, healthy soil, healthy plant," she said.
"A lot of country people are around animal fertility and health and birth as well and that's openly spoken about but women's business isn't openly discussed but there are so many women out there suffering with even an unplanned pregnancy and maybe it does end in a miscarriage but that's not spoken about, infertility is not spoken about, sub fertility is not spoken about."
Watch out if you come across Rachel at a ladies day, race or social event.
"I have no problem saying the word fertility or period or menstruation or ovulation in front of anyone, often at times I have to reign it in or pick my audience," she said.
"It's been so positive and even women that have gone through menopause who are following along out of the goodness of their heart are just like, 'Rach, I am learning so much. We never got taught this when we wanted to have a baby'."
