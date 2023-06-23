Queensland Country Life
Biggenden weaner sale attracts 1975 head

Updated June 23 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realtys James Cochrane with a line of F1 Charolais cross steers on account of A Templeton and Son, Eumundi. The line of steers made 386c/kg or $1062. Picture: Burnett Livestock
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden All Breeds Weaner Sale on Thursday saw a yarding of 1975 head.

